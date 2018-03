German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger and his wife, Serbian tennis champion Ana Ivanovic, arrive at the 68th Bambi Award media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JENS KALAENE

Retired Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic celebrated the birth of her first baby boy on Monday with her husband, German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger, via both athletes' Twitter accounts.

Ivanovic tweeted a photo of a room decorated with teddy bears and a sign welcoming their child.