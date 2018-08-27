Spanish rider Gorka Izagirre of Movistar celebrates on the podium after winning the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 189 km from Molfetta to Peschici, Italy, May 13, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Spanish cyclist Ion Izagirre (C) of Movistar celebrates on the podium after winning the mountain classifications of the first stage of the 2016 Paris–Nice cycling race, over 195 km from Conde-sur to Vesgre to Vendome, France, March 7, 2016. EPA- EFE/FILE/Sebastien Nogier

Spanish cyclists Ion and Gorka Izagirre have officially signed with Astana Pro Team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, the Kazakh team announced Monday.

The brothers are set to join Astana from Bahrain-Merida as of Jan. 1, 2019.