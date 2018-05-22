Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (L) vies for the ball against Brighton's Jose Izquierdo (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates, London, Britain, 1st October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

Midtjylland player Andre Romer (L) jumps for the ball with Club Brugge player Jose Izquierdo during their UEFA Europa League match Group D between Club Brugge and Danish team of Midtjylland at Jan Breyddel stadium in Brugge, Belgium, 01 October 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Colombia's Jose Izquierdo, who plays as a left-winger for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, joined the Colombian national team on Monday in Bogota to bring the experience gained in British football this season to seek one of the 23 places at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I like to always be occupied with contributing to the team in speed, I've learned to defend in the league where I'm playing, I've improved a lot and I think that's what I can contribute to the national team," Izquierdo, who was also a former player of Belgium's Club Brugge, told reporters in Bogota.