Atletico Madrid fans pay tribute to Fernando Torres after the Primera Division Liga match held between Atletico de Madrid and Eibar at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

The website of the J-League, Japan's top professional soccer league, on Wednesday erroneously posted an article announcing the signing of Spanish striker Fernando Torres by Japanese club Sagan Tosu, only to take down the article and apologize later for the misunderstanding.

The news about the arrival of the Spanish striker at the Kyushu club, which was dated May 31, was published on Wednesday on the website of Japan's professional soccer league, but was swiftly removed a few minutes later, by which time it had already been shared on social media.