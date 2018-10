Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action during her women's quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts during her women's quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reached the Kremlin Cup semifinal round after prevailing over Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 7-5, 6-1.

It took the world No. 101 one hour and 14 minutes to have a chance in winning the title, at the expense of world No. 21 Kontaveit.