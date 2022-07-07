Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat German Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the Wimbledon semi final on Thursday to qualify for her first ever Grand Slam final.
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/07/2022.- Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts in the women's semi final match against Tatjana Maria of Germany at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2022. (Tenis, Alemania, Túnez, Reino Unido, Túnez) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/07/2022.- Ons Jabeur (R) of Tunisia celebrates after winning the women's semi final match against Tatjana Maria (L) of Germany at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2022. (Tenis, Alemania, Túnez, Reino Unido, Túnez) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/07/2022.- Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action in the women's semi final match against Tatjana Maria of Germany at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2022. (Tenis, Alemania, Túnez, Reino Unido, Túnez) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/07/2022.- Tatjana Maria of Germany celebrates winning the second set in the women's semi final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 07 July 2022. (Tenis, Alemania, Túnez, Reino Unido, Túnez) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY