Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic stretches for a forehand during her Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in London, United Kingdom, on 5 July 2022. Jabeur won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur hits a backhand during her Wimbledon quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in London, United Kingdom, on 5 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur plays a shot during her Wimbledon quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in London, United Kingdom, on 5 July 2022. Jabeur won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic plays a shot after falling to the grass during her Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in London, United Kingdom, on 5 July 2022. Jabeur won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tunisian world No. 2 Ons Jabeur celebrates after defeating the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in Wimbledon quarterfinal action in London, United Kingdom, on 5 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tunisian world No. 2 Ons Jabeur made more history at Wimbledon on Tuesday, defeating the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to become the first Arab or North African-born player - man or woman - to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam singles event.

A year after she became the first female Arab player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Jabeur stormed back from a slow start to dominate the final two sets against her 66th-ranked opponent.