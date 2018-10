Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in action during her women's semifinal match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Friday stunned fifth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Kremlin Cup semifinal, to book a place in her and Tunisia's first WTA final.

Jabeur, ranked 101st in the world, had to overcome a late revival by Sevastova, who broke her service twice in the third set, but the Tunisian player was able to wrap up the victory in one hour and 38 minutes, becoming the first Tunisian to ever reach a WTA final.