American Lindsey Jacobellis on Wednesday struck gold in the snowboard cross at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to make up for her heartbreak 16 years ago when an error after a premature showboat in Turin saw her settle for silver.
Lindsey Jacobellis of the US leads Chloe Trespeuch (R) of France and Michela Moioli (L) of Italy in the first semi final of the Women's Snowboard Cross at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
Gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis (C) of the USA, silver medalist Chloe Trespeuch (L) of France and bronze winner Meryeta Odine of Canada pose for photographs during the flower ceremony for the Women's Snowboard Cross final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Lindsey Jacobellis of the US kneels in the finish area after winning the Women's Snowboard Cross final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, 09 February 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
