Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring the second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 in Dortmund, Germany, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

When Englishman Jadon Sancho first joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017, he was a promising player but in his second season he became a Bundesliga sensation and an established figure at the Westphalia-based club.

A brace he scored against Mainz on Saturday not only led his team to a 2-1 home win, but also brought his tally to 10 goals this season.