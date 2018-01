Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (C) drops back to pass behind center Pat Elflein (R) against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoffs at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JARED WICKERHAM

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles rolls out of the pocket against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA/JARED WICKERHAM

Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray (L) runs past New Orleans Saints corner back Marshon Lattimore (23) in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoffs at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Minnesota Vikings fans watch the game against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoffs at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JARED WICKERHAM

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (L) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (R) celebrate after defeating the New Orleans Saints with a game winning touchdown pass during the NFC Divisional Playoffs at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus in the first half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JARED WICKERHAM

The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42, while the Minnesota Vikings sealed their 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints in the game's dying seconds, to advance to the Championship-round games Sunday.

Although Jacksonville had already gone to Heinz Field this season and hammered the Steelers, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger five times in the process, postseason regulars Pittsburgh were heavily favored to overcome the Jags, on their first playoff run since 2007.