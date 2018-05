Bulls' Jesse Kriel (R) in action during the Super Rugby match between Argentina's Jaguares and South Africa's Bulls at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Jaguares' Matias Orlando (R) in action against Bulls' Warrick Gelant during the Super Rugby match between Argentina's Jaguares and South Africa's Bulls at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Bulls' Travis Ismaiel (L) in action against Jaguares' Matias Orlando during the Super Rugby match between Argentina's Jaguares and South Africa's Bulls at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Bulls' Roelof Smit (C) in action against Jaguares' Sebastián Cancelliere during the Super Rugby match between Argentina's Jaguares and South Africa's Bulls at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina's Jaguares continued their strong run with a dominating 54-24 home victory against the Bulls of South Africa at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

This left the Jaguares with 29 points following seven wins and five defeats. The Bulls are on 24 from five wins and seven losses.