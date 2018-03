Pablo Matera (L) of the Argentina Jaguares vies for the ball with Ngani Laumape (R) of the New Zealand Hurricanes during their Super Rugby League match at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Gonzalo Bertranou (C) of the Argentina Jaguars tries to evade Sam Louisi (C, back) of New Zealand Hurricanes during their Super Rugby League match at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Ben Lam (C) of New Zealand Hurricanes tries to evade Argentina Jaguares players during a Super Rugby League match at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentina's Jaguares lost 9-34 against New Zealand's Hurricanes on Saturday in Buenos Aires, for their third defeat in the same number of games in Super Rugby.

The Jaguares team coached by Mario Ledesma came into the match after losing in its first two appearances in South Africa: 20-28 against the Stormers and 27-47 against the Lions.