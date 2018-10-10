The Chiefs player Jamaal Charles (c) celebrates with him team after scoring against the packers Sept.28, 2015, at Lambeau Field from Green Bay, Wisconsin (EE.UU.). EPA- EFE FILE/Tannen Maury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles to a one-year deal, media reports said.

The 31-year-old Charles was one of the running backs that the Jaguars brought in this week for a workout.