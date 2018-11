Matt Jager plays an iron to the ninth green during play at the Pro-Am of the Australian PGA Championships at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Australia, Nov. 29, 2018. Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM MARSDEN

Jake McLeod plays an iron to the green during play at the Pro-Am of the Australian PGA Championships at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Australia, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM MARSDEN

Jake McLeod topped the leaderboard along with his compatriot Matt Jager at the end of the opening day of the Pro-Am of the Australian PGA Championships on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

The two ended the day one stroke ahead of South Korea's Jae-woong Eom and Australians Dimitrios Papadatos and Marc Leishman.