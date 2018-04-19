Kevin Love (L) and LeBron James (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers defend against Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (C) during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon of Spain (R) defends against Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (L) during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 18, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward guard LeBron James in action against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 18, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James managed a double-double with 46 points and 12 rebounds in a 100-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

With this victory, the Cavaliers tied 1-1 in the Eastern Conference series.