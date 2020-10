Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony davis (R) fights for a rebound with Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (L) in the fourth quarter of their NBA Finals basketball game two between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) shoots over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (2R) during the first quarter of their NBA Finals basketball game two between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (L) in the fourth quarter of their NBA Finals basketball game two between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

More top notch performances by LeBron James and Anthony Davis helped the Los Angeles Lakers roll the Miami Heat 124-114 in the second game of the NBA Finals on Friday and take them 2-0 up in the best-of-seven contest.

James fell just short of recording his second consecutive triple-double as he finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. EFE-EPA