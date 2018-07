Miami Heat forward James Ennis (L) takes a rebound away from Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Scott (R) during the second half of their preseason NBA basketball game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Oct 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER CORBIS OUT

The Houston Rockets on Wednesday reached an agreement with the forward James Ennis III on a two-year contract with a player option for the second season.

Ennis, 28, will fill the gap left by Trevor Ariza, who has joined the Phoenix Suns, and Luc Mbah a Moute, who recently signed a two-year contract with Los Angeles Clippers.