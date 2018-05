Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (bottom) loses the ball out of bounds as (L-R) Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby of Britain, forward Serge Ibaka of the Republic of the Congo, and guard Kyle Lowry look on during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Cleveland Cavaliers team members celebrate with forward LeBron James (C) as the Toronto Raptors look on after LeBron made the game-winning shot during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (R) takes a shot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) defends during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) takes the game-winning shot against Toronto Raptors forward CJ Miles (L) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (R) of Britain as time runs out during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The forward-Guard LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 on Saturday, taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series.

Now the odds are stacked against Toronto in Game 4 on Monday when they again face each other at Quicken Loans Arena.