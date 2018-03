Miami Heat forward James Johnson (R) reacts with Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (L) of Canada during the second overtime period of the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat power forward James Johnson scored a career-high 31 points and center Kelly Olynyk added 30 off the bench to help their team beat the Denver Nuggets 149-141 in double-overtime at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday.

The two players scored all 13 of the Heat's points in the first overtime.