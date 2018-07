Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (front) of McLaren in action during the second practice session at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Formula One team McLaren on Thursday named James Key of the United Kingdom its new technical director, days before the Hungary Grand Prix.

Key, 46, arrived at McLaren after 6 years in Toro Rosso, amid a renovation process that involved the resignation of Matt Moris, McLaren's engineering director, sources from the team confirmed.