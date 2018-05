LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the basket against Jaylen Brown (R) of the Boston Celtics during the second half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Marcus Morris (L) of the Boston Celtics defends against LeBron James (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Marcus Morris (R) of the Boston Celtics during the second half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Jaylen Brown (R) of the Boston Celtics defends against LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 25 May 2018. EPA_EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers grabs a loose ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

LeBron James nearly got a triple-double and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 109-99 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday.

The Cavalier's win levels the best-of-seven series 3-3 and forces a Game 7 to determine which Eastern Conference team will go into the NBA finals.