Cleveland Cavaliers forward guard LeBron James (C) goes to the basket against New York Knicks center forward Kyle O'Quinn (front) and forward Michael Beasley (back) during the first half of their NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward guard LeBron James (R) works against New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (C) as the Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (L) assists on the play during the first half of their NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (L) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers forward guard LeBron James (R) during the first half of their NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James played all 82 games in a season for the first time as his Cleveland Cavaliers team on Wednesday lost 98-110 to the New York Knicks in the season finale.

James had never before played a full 82-game season in his 15-year career in the NBA and he now adds this to his long list of achievements.