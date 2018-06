Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James responds to questions after the NBA Finals practice at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cavaliers star LeBron James was once again facing the arduous task of lifting his teammates ahead of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers trail the reigning NBA champions 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.