Bayern's Thiago Alcantara (l.) in action against Schalke's Breel Embolo (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match that ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern over Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on September 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Bayern players (l. to r.) Mats Hummels, James Rodriguez and Thomas Mueller celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match that ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern over Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on September 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Schalke's Franco di Santo (c.) in action against Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match that ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern over Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on September 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

The Colombian James Rodriguez scored Saturday the first goal for Bayern and provoked the penalty that led to the second, scored by Robert Lewandowski, in a 2-0 home stadium victory over Schalke that put the Bavarians on top of the Bundesliga.

Coach Niko Kovac showed once more how much he believes in rotating his players and made four changes in the starting lineup from the one that downed home-team Benfica in the Champions League.