Brooklyn Nets' guard D' Angelo Russell (L) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) drives around Brooklyn Nets' forward DeMarre Carroll in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets' guard Joe Harris scores (C) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) drives past Brooklyn Nets' forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gestures after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets' in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March 2018 EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gestures after foul call against him in the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets' at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

LeBron James reached 2,000 points this season with a double-double, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-121 for their fifth straight win.

The Cavaliers averaged 122.5 points during their current winning streak.