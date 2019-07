Colombia's James Rodriguez warms up before the Copa America 2019 quarter-finals soccer match against Chile, at Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Whitaker

James Rodriguez returned to Real Madrid’s training sessions on Monday, after two years on loan at Bayern Munich.

It is the first training session in which the Colombian, who asked the German club not to activate the purchase option in his loan contract, had participated with Madrid in more than two years.