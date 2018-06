Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez did not train with the rest of the national team on Thursday due to muscle fatigue, but is set to play in Colombia's forthcoming World Cup debut against Japan.

A source from the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) told EFE that the Bayern Munich star worked out in the gym of the "Los Cafeteros" squad base camp along with the other absentee from the practice, Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios.