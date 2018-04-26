Victor Oladipo (L) of the Indiana Pacers defends against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon (R) of Spain during the second half of game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes to the basket against Myles Turner (L) of the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

LeBron James (C) of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Small forward LeBron James scored a double-double with 44 points and 10 rebounds, besides eight assists, to help the Cleveland Cavaliers edge past the Indiana Pacers 98-95 Wednesday in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

James was decisive especially in the concluding moments of the game, when he tilted the scales in his team's favor with a three pointer when the scores were level 95-95, causing the home supporters at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland to go into a frenzy.