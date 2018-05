Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (2-R) of Canada goes to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Terry Rozier (R) of the Boston Celtics defends against LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Marcus Smart (L) of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (C) of Canada and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (R) of the Dominican Republic get tangled up in pursuit of a loose ball during the second half of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James (C) of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (L) of Canada as Cavaliers Jeff Green (R) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LeBron James scored 44 points to propel the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111-102 win at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday.

With the win, the Cavaliers tie the best-of-seven series at 2 games each, with Game 5 to be played on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston.