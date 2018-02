Gold medal winner Jamie Anderson of the USA celebrates her win on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Silver medal winner Laurie Blouin of Canada, gold medal winner Jamie Anderson of the USA and bronze medal winner Enni Rukajarvi of Finland celebrate on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medal winner Jamie Anderson of the USA celebrates her win with the US flag after the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Jamie Anderson of the United States on Monday won the women's slopestyle final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Anderson, the defending champion after winning the event in the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, repeated her golden run in PyeongChang.