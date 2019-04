Jan Oblak, goalkeeper of Atletico Madrid, during the UEFA Europa League final between Olympique Marseille and Atletico Madrid in Lyon, France, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has become the goalkeeper to watch after his magnificent figures this season.

Oblak has been particularly impressive at home, where he has protected Diego Simeone's side by pulling off many saves that helped Atletico achieve victories, with only three home defeats.