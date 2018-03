(L-R) second placed Beat Feuz from Switzerland, winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway and third placed Brice Roger from France celebrate on the podium for the Men's Super-G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kvitfjell, Norway, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CORNELIUS POPPE

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud on Sunday secured the men's Super-G title in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup with one race left this season, after winning on his home soil in Kvitfjell, Norway for the fifth time in his career.

Thanks to his second consecutive win this season, and having placed second in two other events, Jansrud moved far enough ahead of the competition to guarantee his third Super-G World Cup title, after clinching it in 2015 and 2017.