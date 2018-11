South African Zethembiso Vilasaky (R) vies for the ball with Brazilian Maria Eduarda (L) during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between South Africa and Brazil, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Finnish Oona Siren (R) vies for the ball with Uruguayan Cecilia Gomez (R) during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match between Uruguay and Finland, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Ghana's Tedinah Sekyere (C) vies for the ball with New Zealand's Arabella Maynard (R) during their Women's Under 17 World Cup match between Ghana and New Zealand, at Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Ghana's Justice Tweneboaa (L) vies for the ball with New Zealand's Arabella Maynard during their Women's Under 17 World Cup match between Ghana and New Zealand, at Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Mexico's Reyna Reyes (R) vies for the ball with Japanese Momo Nakao (L) during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between Japan and Mexico, at the Domingo Burgueno stadium, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Mexico's Alison Gonzales (L) vies for the ball with Japanese goalkeeper Ohba Shu (R) during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between Japan and Mexico, at the Domingo Burgueno stadium, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Japan's Tamoko Tanaka (L) vies for the ball with Mexico's Silvana Flores during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between Japan and Mexico, at the Domingo Burgueno stadium, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Japan and Mexico drew 1-1 on Tuesday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay, while Brazil bid farewell to the tournament despite beating South Africa 4-1 on the closing day of group B.

Japan and Mexico will face New Zealand and Ghana, respectively, while the Brazilians once again saw her desire to win the women's world cup in this category frustrated.