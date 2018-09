Japan's Masahiro Yanagida (L) and Dominican Felix Miguel Romero Perez (C) and Jose Miguel Caceres Gomez (R) in action during the FIVB Men's World Championship Pool A match between Dominican Republic and Japan at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Japan's Issei Otake (L) and Dominican Henry Antonio Lopez Capellan (R) in action during the FIVB Men's World Championship Pool A match between Dominican Republic and Japan at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Dominican Jose Miguel Caceres Gomez (C) and Japan's Issei Otake (L) and Taishi Onodera (2-R) in action during the FIVB Men's World Championship Pool A match between Dominican Republic and Japan at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Japan's Yuki Ishikawa (L) Akihiro Yamauchi (C) and Satoshi Tsuiki (R) in action during the FIVB Men's World Championship Pool A match between Dominican Republic and Japan at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Japan's fans during the FIVB Men's World Championship Pool A match between Dominican Republic and Japan at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The Japanese volleyball team on Thursday beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 (20-25, 16-25 and 16-25) in a Group A match of the Volleyball World Championships in Valencia, Italy,

Japan now has one win, one loss, while the Dominicans fell for the second time in the same number of games.