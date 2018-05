Japan's soccer national team head coach Akira Nishino leaves podium after ending a news conference unveiling 27 players for a test match in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's soccer national team head coach Akira Nishino speaks during a news conference after unveiling 27 players for a test match in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's national soccer team coach announced on Friday that he has included stars Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa in his preliminary 27-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Akira Nishino included former AC Milan forward Honda and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who reportedly did not see eye-to-eye with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic before he was suddenly sacked in April, following a series of disappointing results.