Children splash water onto the ground to cool down with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot Miraitowa (L) and Paralympics mascot Someity (R) at the venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics countdown ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan was considering the possibility of bringing the clocks forward by two hours during the 2020 Summer Olympics to counter potentially high summer temperatures, officials said Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the issue with representatives of the Japanese Olympic Committe on Tuesday, and said afterwards that the Japanese public was in favor of introducing daylight savings time, according to public broadcaster NHK.