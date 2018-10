Panama's Edgar Barcenas in action during a friendly soccer match against Japan in Niigata, Japan, 12 Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's Takumi Minamino (L) and Panama's Anibal Godoy in action during their friendly soccer match in Niigata, Japan, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan's Junya Ito (R) scores a goal against Panama during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, Japan, 12 October 2018. Japan won the match. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan hammered Panama 3-0 on Friday in a friendly match in the northeastern city of Niigata.

Japan eased to a comfortable victory, made all the more pleasing thanks to positive showings from several young players making their debuts as they stepped in for the stalwarts Shinji Kagawa and Takashi Inui, who were given the night off.