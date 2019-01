Fans of Iran react after losing the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Japan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Osako Yuya of Japan celebrates the 2-0 goal during during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Japan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Osako Yuya of Japan scores the 2-0 from penalty spot during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Japan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Japan celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi final round soccer match between Iran and Japan in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Japan's national soccer team on Monday qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final after thrashing Iran 3-0 in a semifinals contest held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain.

Japan thus secured its fifth Asian Cup final appearance, following the editions of 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011, in which it won all four continental titles.