Arslan Amanov of Turkmenistan celebrates after scoring during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Turkmenistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Supporters of Japan react during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Turkmenistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Yuya Osako (R) of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Turkmenistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Japan's national soccer team earned a 3-2 victory over Turkmenistan in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F opener held Wednesday at the Al Nahyan Stadium in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi.

It was Turkmenistan midfielder Arslanmurat Amanov who opened the scoring in the 26th minute, securing a 1-0 lead until half-time.