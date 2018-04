Japan's soccer team head coach Vahid Halilhodzic looks on before a match against South Korea in Tokyo, Japan, 16 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's head coach Vahid Halilhodzic reacts during the Kirin Challenge Cup International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine in Liege, Belgium, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Japan's head coach Vahid Halilhodzic before the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Japan and Saudi Arabia in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan, 15 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japan Football Association (JFA) on Monday decided to dismiss the head coach of Japan's national soccer team, just two months out from the 2018 World Cup, local media reported Monday.

Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic will be dismissed from his position as the head coach of Japan's national soccer team, colloquially known as the "Samurai Blue", despite his success in steering the team through the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.