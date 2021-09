A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows Flag Bearer Iwabuchi Koyo of japan carrying his national flag into the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Sunday 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Thomas Lovelock for OIS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC shows 'ÄòSee you in Paris 2024'Äô message on the floor of the stadium at the end of the Closing Ceremony in the Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Sunday 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Joe Toth for OIS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Fireworks go off over the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's government gave Monday a positive assessment of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo despite the being plagued with obstacles and held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference that Japan was able to "fulfill its responsibilities as the host country" to hold the Games despite many obstacles, including their postponement by a year and that they were held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.EFE