Japan's midfielder Takumi Minamino (R) celebrates after he scored a goal against Uruguay during the friendly soccer match between Japan and Uruguay in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Uruguay's forward Jonathan Rodriguez (back R) scores his team's third goal against Japan's goalkeeper Masaaki Higashiguchi (front R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Uruguay in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (C) scores the 2-1 lead during the International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Uruguay in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON