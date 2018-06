Paraguay's players celebrate during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRODER JOHANN

Japan's Wataru Endo (L) and Paraguay's Oscar Romero in action during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRODER JOHANN

Japan's Muto Yoshinori (L), Paraguay's Richard Sanchez (C) and Paraguay's Fabian Balbuena (R) in action during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRODER JOHANN

Japan's players celebrate during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRODER JOHANN

Japan's goalkeeper Kosuke Nakamura (2-R) in action during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRODER JOHANN

Paraguay's Angel Romero (L) and Japan's goalkeeper Kosuke Nakamura (R) in action during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Paraguay at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRODER JOHANN

Japan defeated Paraguay 4-2 here Tuesday in the Asian side's final tune-up ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Takashi Inui had two goals to lead Japan to their first win in six matches, dominating a Paraguay squad who failed to qualify for the World Cup.