Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second practice session ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, 11 October 2019.EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct.11, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Formula One has deferred qualifying session and other activities to Sunday as Typhoon Hagibis raced towards Japan on Friday.

But the first practice session of the Japan Grand Prix took place smoothly on Friday without any weather disruptions on the Suzuka Circuit with Mercedes team-mates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in the lead.