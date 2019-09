Pieter Labuschagne (L) of Japan dives for a try during the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese players celebrate with fans after winning the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Russian players greet spectators after losing the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kirill Golosnitskiy of Russia scores a try during the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Japanese rugby fan cheers for Japanese team prior to the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kotaro Matsushima (L) of Japan on his way to score a try as teammate Michael Leitch (C) blocks a Russian player during the opening match of the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Rugby World Cup hosts Japan pushed Russia aside in the competition's opening game on Friday, taking advantage of a mistake-prone and poorly organized opposition.

The game at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo kicked off a six-week competition split across 12 venues.