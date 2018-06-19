Japan's national soccer team on Tuesday beat Colombia, who fielded a 10-man squad for almost the entire game, in a 1-2 victory that doused the South American country's expectations for the inaugural match of Group H in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
A goal by Yuya Osako in the second half sealed the deal for the Nipponese, who put up a solid performance aided and abetted by the fact that Carlos Sánchez _ the Colombian defensive midfielder who plays for La Liga's Espanyol _ was sent off in the 5th minute after a clear handball led to a penalty kick that Japan did not squander.