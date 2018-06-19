Members of the Japanese community celebrate a goal as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Colombia and Japan in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO

A Japanese fan celebrates a goal as she watches the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Medellin, Colombia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Goalkeeper David Ospina of Colombia is beaten as Japan score the 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Yuya Osako (R blue shirt) of Japan scores with a header the 2-1 for Japan against goalkeeper David Ospina of Colombia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Japan's national soccer team on Tuesday beat Colombia, who fielded a 10-man squad for almost the entire game, in a 1-2 victory that doused the South American country's expectations for the inaugural match of Group H in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A goal by Yuya Osako in the second half sealed the deal for the Nipponese, who put up a solid performance aided and abetted by the fact that Carlos Sánchez _ the Colombian defensive midfielder who plays for La Liga's Espanyol _ was sent off in the 5th minute after a clear handball led to a penalty kick that Japan did not squander.