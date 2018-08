Taiwan's Mao Ying-Chieh (L) in action against Japan's Reiya Saka (R) during a Super Round game between Japan and Taiwan at the U-15 Baseball World Cup at Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 16 August 2018.

Taiwan's Li Chan-I makes contact at the plate during a Super Round game between Japan and Taiwan at the U-15 Baseball World Cup at Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 16 August 2018.

Japan's Asahi Hanada (R) makes contact during a Super Round game between Japan and Taiwan at the U-15 Baseball World Cup at Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 16 August 2018.

Japan scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Taiwan 5-2 here Thursday in the first game of the U-15 Baseball World Cup's Super Round.

The Taiwanese took the lead in the top of the first inning at Kenny Serracin Stadium when third baseman Tung Tzu-En singled off of starter Sota Hinoue and then scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Li Chan-I.