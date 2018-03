(FILE) PyeongChang Olympic figure skating men's single gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu (L) poses for photographers during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, double Olympic gold medalist in figure skating, will miss the world championships towards the end of this month in Milan, Italy due to pain in his right ankle, the Japan Skating Federation announced Wednesday.

Hanyu needs two weeks of rest and three months of rehabilitation to heal the ligament damage in his ankle and other injuries, said the federation in a statement.