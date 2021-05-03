A passerby walks past an Olympic Rings monument displayed near the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese healthcare workers have spurned plans to deploy 10,000 of the already overworked personnel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has pushed the number severe cases to a new record.